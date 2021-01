MacArthur Causeway was closed Saturday evening as law enforcement searched for a suspect, Miami Beach police confirmed on Twitter.

The causeway was closed in both directions. Julia Tuttle and Venetian were suggested as alternate routes.

UPDATE: @MiamiDadePD’s Aviation Unit is assisting with the search of a possibly armed subject.



MacArthur Cswy remains CLOSED. — Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) January 17, 2021

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for more updates.

Stay on top of the latest news and weather. Download the NBC 6 app for iOS or Android.