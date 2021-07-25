MacArthur Causeway Partially Reopens Possible Shooting

The MacArthur Causeway is temporarily closed to eastbound traffic because of a possible shooting, Miami Beach police say.

Two vehicles were stopped and there have been no injuries reported, police say.

Both east and westbound traffic was shut down earlier when the shooting was reported.

Police are urging drivers to use the Julia Tuttle or 79th Street Causeway.

The causeway is a major connecting roadway between Miami and Miami Beach.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates.