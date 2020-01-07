Macy’s in Pompano Beach, Bloomingdale’s at The Falls to Close

Two major South Florida department stores will be closing their doors for good in 2020 after decades in business.

Macy's announced Tuesday that they would be closing the store in Pompano Beach at the Pompano Citi Centre after 50 years of operation. Also closing are the two other Florida Macy's stores, in Vero Beach and Sanford.

"The decision to close a store is always a difficult one, but Macy’s is proud to have served the Vero Beach community over the past 24 years, the Pompano community over the past 50 years and the Sanford community over the past 25 years," the company said in a statement.

A clearance sale will begin this month and run for about 8 to 12 weeks before the stores are closed.

Meanwhile, it was announced Monday that the Bloomingdale's at The Falls in Miami-Dade will be closing after 35 years. Bloomingdale's parent company, Macy's Inc., confirmed to the Miami Herald that the store would close on Saturday.

"We are proud to have served our customers and the Miami community for the past 35 years and remain committed to serving our Florida customers at our four full-line stores, three outlet stores and through online at bloomingdales.com," the company said in a statement to the paper.