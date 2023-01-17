Madonna Coming to Miami on Upcoming ‘The Celebration Tour'

The Material Girl is coming back to the Magic City.

Madonna will making a stop in Miami during her upcoming tour through North America and Europe starting this summer.

The 35-city Live Nation-backed "Madonna: The Celebration Tour" will kick off July 15 at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia.

She'll play at Miami-Dade Arena on Saturday, Sept. 9, with other stops in Detroit, Chicago, New York, Los Angeles, Denver, Atlanta and Boston, among others.

Then the Material Girl hits Europe, where she has 11 dates throughout the fall, including London, Barcelona, Paris, Berlin, Milan and Stockholm, among others. The tour will wrap in Amsterdam on Dec. 1.

The singer will “be highlighting her unmatched catalog of music from the past 40-plus years,” according to the announcement. It will also “pay respect to the city of New York, where her career in music began.”

“I am excited to explore as many songs as possible in hopes to give my fans the show they have been waiting for,” Madonna says in the announcement.

Tickets go on sale starting Friday, Jan. 20.