Major Crash in Coconut Creek Leaves One Dead, Seven Injured

A major accident in Coconut Creek left one dead and seven others injured Sunday evening, according to police.

The incident took place around Sample Road and Lyons Road close to 6:45 p.m.

Officers said two cars were involved. A total of seven people were taken to nearby hospitals, and one was pronounced dead at the scene.

Coconut Creek police are investigating the incident. No further information was immediately known, and the identities of the victims have not been released.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for more updates.