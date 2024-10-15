1 dead, 8 injured in major crash on Florida's Turnpike in Broward

At least one person was killed and several others were injured in a major crash on the Florida's Turnpike in Broward County Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. in the southbound lanes of the Turnpike near Griffin Road.

Aerial footage from Chopper 6 showed a white van with severe front end damage along with other vehicles that appeared to have been involved.

What appeared to be a body was covered by a yellow tarp next to the van.

Officials with the Plantation Department, which assisted Davie Fire in the response, confirmed that one person was killed at the scene.

Davie Fire Rescue officials said a total of eight patients were brought to local hospitals from the scene, including three children.

Seven people were taken from the scene in an ambulance, and air rescue also responded to the scene to airlift a patient to Broward General Hospital.

Florida Highway Patrol officials said the person killed was a female, and said one of the children injured is an infant.

The crash had all southbound lanes closed in the area and traffic was at a complete standstill at one point.

No other information was immediately known.

Check back with NBC6 for updates.