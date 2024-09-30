Major crash on I-95 causes heavy traffic delays in Miami-Dade

Major traffic delays are expected after an early morning crash on the southbound lanes of I-95 caused heavy congestion Monday morning.

The crash happened just before the exit for SR-836 in Miami-Dade.

As of 6:15 a.m. at least three lanes were blocked and aerial images from Chopper 6 showed intense bumper to bumper traffic that began just before the exit to the airport and the SR-836 highway.

At this time, police have not released any information if anyone was injured or how many cars were involved.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC6 for updates.