I-95

Major crash on I-95 causes heavy traffic delays in Miami-Dade

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

Major traffic delays are expected after an early morning crash on the southbound lanes of I-95 caused heavy congestion Monday morning.

The crash happened just before the exit for SR-836 in Miami-Dade.

📺 24/7 South Florida news stream: Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

As of 6:15 a.m. at least three lanes were blocked and aerial images from Chopper 6 showed intense bumper to bumper traffic that began just before the exit to the airport and the SR-836 highway.

At this time, police have not released any information if anyone was injured or how many cars were involved.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC6 for updates.

This article tagged under:

I-95
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us