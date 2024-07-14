I-95

Major crash on I-95 in Miami-Dade shuts down all northbound lanes

Traffic cameras captured the major backups as authorities responded to the scene.

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

All northbound lanes on I-95 North near NE 203 Street/Ives Dairy Road were shut down on Sunday, after a serious crash.

Traffic cameras captured the major backups as authorities responded to the scene.

It's unclear what led up to the crash, how many vehicles were involved or whether anyone was hurt.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC6 for updates.

