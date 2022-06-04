2022 Hurricane Season

Major Flooding in Parts of South Florida From Potential Tropical Cyclone One

All Broward, Monroe and Miami-Dade are in a Tropical Storm Warming until further notice

NBC Universal, Inc.

Portions of South Florida were experiencing the impacts from Potential Tropical Cyclone One when it came to massive flooding across the area.

Weather Underground reports the area near the University of Miami Health Systems has recorded over five inches of rain as of 3 a.m. Saturday. Downtown Miami has recorded over 4.5 inches of rain while South Miami has record just over four inches.

The flooding included nearly three inches of rain reported in Hollywood.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

A Flash Flood Warning was issued for a portion of Miami-Dade County, including Miami, Hialeah and Miami Beach until 5 a.m.

A Flash Flood Warning is also in place for southern Broward County until 4 a.m., impacting locations such as Pembroke Pines, Hollywood and Miramar. One for northern Broward is in place until 6 a.m.

Local

Tropical storm warning 13 hours ago

Miami-Dade Mayor Shares Emergency Preparedness Updates Ahead of Tropical System

Broward County 9 hours ago

Sandbags and Evacuations: Two Sides of Flood Preparations in Broward

All Broward, Monroe and Miami-Dade are in a Tropical Storm Warming until further notice.

Click here for the latest weather alerts.

Stay up to date with NBC 6 First Alert Weather and South Florida's most powerful radar First Alert Doppler 6000 by downloading the NBC 6 app for iOS or Android.

This article tagged under:

2022 Hurricane SeasonMiami-DadeBroward
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us