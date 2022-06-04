Major Flooding in Parts of South Florida From Potential Tropical Cyclone One

Portions of South Florida were experiencing the impacts from Potential Tropical Cyclone One when it came to massive flooding across the area.

Weather Underground reports the area near the University of Miami Health Systems has recorded over five inches of rain as of 3 a.m. Saturday. Downtown Miami has recorded over 4.5 inches of rain while South Miami has record just over four inches.

Rainfall since midnight via @wunderground



U. Health - 5.24"

Downtown Miami - 4.57"

South Miami - 4.28"

Miami Shores - 3.57"

Coral Gables - 3.52"

Hollywood - 2.88" — Ryan Phillips - NBC6 (@RyanNBC6) June 4, 2022

The flooding included nearly three inches of rain reported in Hollywood.

A Flash Flood Warning was issued for a portion of Miami-Dade County, including Miami, Hialeah and Miami Beach until 5 a.m.

A Flash Flood Warning is also in place for southern Broward County until 4 a.m., impacting locations such as Pembroke Pines, Hollywood and Miramar. One for northern Broward is in place until 6 a.m.

All Broward, Monroe and Miami-Dade are in a Tropical Storm Warming until further notice.

