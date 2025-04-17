Florida

Major Florida grower plans to build new community after ending citrus operations

In announcing its decision to end citrus operations last January, the company said its production has declined by almost three-quarters in a decade.

By The Associated Press

NBC Universal, Inc.

One of Florida’s biggest citrus growers plans to build a 3,000-acre (1,200 hectare) community in southwest Florida, just months after announcing it was abandoning its citrus-growing operations at the end of this year’s season.

Alico, Inc. said it has filed a development application for the first of two villages near the intersection of Collier, Lee and Hendry counties. Each village will have about 4,500 homes and will be integrated with 6,000 acres (2,400 hectares) of protected conservation land, the company said.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Florida Mar 14

Florida's famous orange groves may soon disappear

Florida Jan 12

Major Florida grower to end citrus operations after years of hurricanes and tree disease

Florida Jan 11

Florida anticipates worst citrus harvest in more than a century

The Fort Myers-based company owns 53,371 acres (21,600 hectares) across eight counties in Florida and 48,700 acres (19,700 hectares) of oil, gas and mineral rights in the state. In announcing its decision to end citrus operations last January, the company said its production has declined by almost three-quarters in a decade.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Alico’s woes are part of the larger struggle faced by Florida’s citrus industry.

Hurricanes and a vicious citrus greening disease have contributed to a 90% decline in the state’s orange production over the past two decades. Meanwhile, with huge numbers of people moving into Florida, developers are increasingly building homes where the orange groves once stood.

Citrus groves, which covered more than 832,00 acres (337,000 hectares) in Florida at the turn of the century, populated scarcely 275,000 acres (111,300 hectares) last year, and California has eclipsed Florida as the nation’s leading citrus producer.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Florida
Dashboard
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us