Major League Cricket heads to Broward County Stadium in July for first time ever

For the first time in history, Major League Cricket will host matches at the Broward County Stadium in Lauderhill come early July.

"We've got all the best players in the world flying into the United States, we’re going to go coast to coast," said Major League Cricket CEO Johnny Grave.

Cricket is the second-most popular sport in the world, behind soccer. Despite a growing interest in recent years, it has not yet achieved widespread popularity in the U.S.

"Cricket's got a great history in the U.S.," explained Grave. "It was big back in the 1800s and then as part of, you know, Independence, you know, the game was, changed really and evolved into baseball."

Grave, like many other Cricket enthusiasts, is hoping to bring the sport back to the country, and particularly to South Florida. This summer, Broward County will host cricket’s T20 version, an exciting, shortened format of the game that emphasizes scoring runs.

Broward has hosted several T20 World Cup games in 2024, with a large, passionate Caribbean and South Asian fanbase.

“When West Indies are playing, you have different countries coming together to represent the Caribbean,” said Andre Fletcher, a player for the LA Knight Riders. “So, cricket in a sense unites the Caribbean. We love cricket, we are very passionate about cricket.”

Fletcher told NBC6 he’s been playing for fun since he was about 6 years old, and now, he, like his Olympian sister, has made a career out of the sport.

“It's a game that I don't take for granted, I work hard towards it," he said. “It teaches you discipline, how to be dedicated towards the sport."

In addition, Grave adds that it’s more than a sport, it’s economic play for a county that’s made a significant investment.

"We're probably a part of a billion-dollar project if you include cricket going into the Los Angeles games in 2028, and you include that World Cup last year, the money that Broward county and the City of Lauderhill have put into that facility,” Grave added.

As the league gears up to play its third season in South Florida’s world-class venue, Cricket enthusiasts are hoping crowds turn out in full force.

“I firmly believe it's not a case of if Americans will fall in love with the game, it's just a case of when,” Grave said.

Major League Cricket will host nine thrilling matches to be played over six days at the Broward County Stadium, starting July 1.