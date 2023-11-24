Broward County

Major multi-vehicle crash shuts down I-95 lanes in Broward County

The crash at Exit 25 caused a traffic backup through Exit 23, near Griffin Road.

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

A major crash on Black Friday morning has shut down the lanes of I-95 northbound in Broward County.

The multi-vehicle crash happened at Exit 25 near Marina Mile Boulevard and has prompted a traffic backup through Exit 23, near Griffin Road.

As of 8 a.m. Friday, drivers in the northbound lanes were reportedly being forced to exit at I-595.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC6 for updates.

