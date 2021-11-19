Major Rain, Flooding Concerns Continue Friday Across South Florida

After being drenched with major storms Thursday, South Florida will be dealing with the wet weather again Friday and into much of the weekend.

The rain chances will again be the big weather story for your Friday. With already significant amounts of rain yesterday and more on the way, expect localized flooding through the afternoon.

We will see periods of dry skies but the clouds will stick with us from start to finish. Breezy winds will also be in the picture will gusts up to 25 mph through the day.

Scattered showers and storms remain in the forecast through the weekend which keeps the flooding potential in play through that period as well.

Highs the next few days will reach the 80s before a cool change arrives by Tuesday thanks to cold front next week.