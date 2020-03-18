coronavirus

Major South Florida Malls Close Amid Coronavirus Concerns

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Simon Property Group, owners of major malls across South Florida, announced it would close all its retail stores across the country in order to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Those South Florida malls include Sawgrass Mills, Dadeland, the Falls, Florida Keys Outlet Marketplace, Coral Square and Miami International Mall.

The closures will go into effect at 7 p.m. on Wednesday and last until March 29.

Local

coronavirus 4 hours ago

Miami-Dade, Broward See Dip in Voter Turnout in Primary Election Upended by Coronavirus Concerns

coronavirus 60 mins ago

ICE Suspending Visitations, Rescheduling Appointments Amid Coronavirus Concerns

Mall closures come just one day after many South Florida businesses were given several restrictions to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday ordered bars and nightclubs in Florida to close for 30 days and directed restaurants to operate at 50% of their maximum capacity to allow for social distancing.

This article tagged under:

coronavirusDadeland MallSawgrass Mills Mall
News Local Coronavirus Pandemic US & World Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral Weather Weather alerts Video Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Making A Difference Voices With Jawan Strader NBC 6 Pride
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us