Major South Florida Malls Close Amid Coronavirus Concerns

Simon Property Group, owners of major malls across South Florida, announced it would close all its retail stores across the country in order to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Those South Florida malls include Sawgrass Mills, Dadeland, the Falls, Florida Keys Outlet Marketplace, Coral Square and Miami International Mall.

The closures will go into effect at 7 p.m. on Wednesday and last until March 29.

Mall closures come just one day after many South Florida businesses were given several restrictions to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday ordered bars and nightclubs in Florida to close for 30 days and directed restaurants to operate at 50% of their maximum capacity to allow for social distancing.