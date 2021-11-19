Major Storms Cause Flooding in Several Miami-Dade Cities

Several cities in Miami-Dade County were trying to dry out after major storms Thursday caused streets and businesses to be flooded.

From downtown Miami to Edgewater, cities dealt with heavy rain and massive flooding - with water up to your knees along Euclid Avenue and 15th Street in Miami Beach.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

Businesses want the city of Miami to do something, including the owner of Mr. Kream in Wynwood. The ice cream shop dealt with flooded roads right outside its doors Thursday.

"I'm a food establishment so I cant play with mold, I cant play with submerged water," said Ari Kalimi, who said he has spent thousands of dollars on cleanup since opening.

"The whole store from 50 feet back, the toilet was under water last Saturday morning," he added. "We mitigated and it was bad. If we weren’t there, it would have been part two of what happened."

The rain chances will again be the big weather story for your Friday. With already significant amounts of rain yesterday and more on the way, expect localized flooding through the afternoon.