Major Storms Causes Ceiling Collapse at Fort Lauderdale Home

A family in Fort Lauderdale is looking for a new place to stay after the ceiling of their home came crashing down following bad weather in the area late Thursday night.

The home's owner, Keia Jones, told NBC 6 she heard water coming down from the ceiling of the home located in the 300 block of SW 19th Street around 9 p.m. Thursday.

"Right before one o'clock in the morning, I heard dripping," Jones said. "When I went to check the window, there were drops falling on me from the celling."

Jones said seconds after she woke her boyfriend up, the ceiling collapsed. No one inside the home was injured.

"Man, it's scary," Jones said. "It's really, really scary."

Jones said the family does not have the transportation to leave at this time. The American Red Cross is helping the family with finding a new place to stay.

Fort Lauderdale received nearly four and a half inches of rain since Thursday, while the city of Miami received nearly four inches of rain.