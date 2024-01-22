traffic alert

Major traffic delays expected after crash along Palmetto Expressway prompts lane closures at I-75

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

One person has been airlifted after a major crash along the Palmetto Expressway early Monday morning prompted lane closures at Interstate 75.

Aerial images from the scene showed a Miami-Dade Fire Rescue truck blocking traffic as an air rescue chopper landed on the road.

Major traffic delays are expected as cars were already seen backed up for miles due to the crash.

At this time, most lanes have reopened, but the express lanes remain closed between the Big Curve southbound entrance and I-75 southbound express.

Drivers are urged to seek an alternate route.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC6 for updates.

This article tagged under:

traffic alert
