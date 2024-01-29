Major traffic delays expected following rollover crash on Palmetto Expressway

Traffic delays are expected Monday after a rollover crash along the Palmetto Expressway caused two southbound lanes to be blocked.

The crash happened early Monday morning at Northwest 154th Street on the southbound lanes of the Palmetto Expressway.

Chopper 6 captured aerial images of the scene and one car was flipped upside down while two others suffered damages. Cars were also seen moving bumper to bumper for miles.

The alternate route was the Florida Turnpike.

At this time, officials have not released any information on possible injuries or the events that led up to the crash.

Drivers are urged to seek other routes or avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC6 for updates.