miami international airport

Major travel disruptions at South Florida airports amid bad weather across US

NBC6 cameras were rolling early Wednesday morning as passengers slept on the floors at MIA.

By Julia Bagg and NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

Weary travelers are still trying to get home Wednesday, after bad weather across the country has stranded hundreds of passengers in South Florida.

Only in Dade shared video overnight of a seemingly endless rebooking line at Miami International Airport.

Meanwhile, NBC6 cameras were rolling early Wednesday morning as passengers slept on the MIA floors -- in just about any place they could find.

"It was crazy here last night, I mean it was bananas," one traveler told NBC6.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

This comes as some travelers tell us they've been delayed, canceled and rerouted.

"I got to the gate -- it was delayed. They told us they don't have a plane, which is the first time I've ever heard that. And then they told us, 'hey we have a plane, mechanics are checking it to see if it's flight worthy,'" passenger Casey Fernandez-Irwin explained. "I've also never heard that before. And then, eventually they canceled the flight."

Another passenger told NBC6 that he is so desperate to get home, he's considering driving to Tallahassee instead of waiting around for a flight.

Local

Broward County 12 mins ago

Miramar mom arrested in shocking child neglect case was subject of 20 investigations

Parkland school shooting 59 mins ago

Lawsuit against Parkland school deputy over 2018 mass shooting can go to trial: Judge

As of early Wednesday afternoon, there were 148 flight delays and 52 cancelations at Miami International Airport.

Meanwhile, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport had 114 delays and 22 cancelations.

This article tagged under:

miami international airportSouth FloridaUnited StatesWeatherFort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral South Florida Live Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us