Majority of Cuban Americans Support Trump, Plan to Vote for Him in November: FIU Poll

A majority of Cuban Americans support President Donald Trump and plan to vote for him in November, according to a new Florida International University poll.

The FIU Cuba Poll released Friday showed 59% of Cuban American registered voters intend to vote for Trump, compared with 25% who say they will vote for Democrat Joe Biden. Another 10% were undecided and 4% said they wouldn't vote for either.

A total of 1,002 Cuban Americans were polled from July 7 to Aug. 17. The poll’s margin of error is plus or minus 3.1%.

The poll estimates about 52.6% of Cuban Americans in Florida are registered Republicans compared to 25.8% who are registered Democrats and 21.5% who are registered independents.

Respondents gave Trump high marks on his handling of key national issues such as the COVID-19 crisis, immigration, health care, Cuba policy, China policy and the economy, and mixed but still supportive reviews on his handling of race relations and national protests.

About 60% showed support for the Cuban embargo, the highest level of support since 2007, according to the poll. Younger Cuban Americans are more likely to oppose the embargo (46%) as are Cuban Americans who were not born in Cuba (50%) and registered Democrats (72%), the poll said.