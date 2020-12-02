Make-A-Wish Foundation

Make-A-Wish Grants 4-Year-Old Cancer Survivor's Wish to See Snow

By Laura Rodriguez

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

It’s snowing in South Florida, and it's all for a good cause.

Cancer survivor Arya Costa wanted to see snow for the first time, but COVID-19 put her travel plans on hold.

Make-A-Wish Southern Florida and Assurant Solutions brought winter to her front yard, and the 4-year-old’s joy was nothing short of amazing. 

“Everything is special, and you can’t take one second for granted," said Krystina Costa, Arya's mom. 

The magic snowfall was only the tip of the iceberg! First responders also surprised her with a car parade. Miami-Dade police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue even decorated their vehicles with "Frozen"-themed stickers and balloons to brighten up Arya’s day. 

"It makes us feel very special that there’s people out there that are willing to do these kinds of things for a kid," said David Costa, Arya's dad. "With everything that’s going on and everything we’ve been through in the last year, it’s nice to know that there’s still some wonderful people out there willing to do these kinds of things."

Arya’s winter wonderland was complete with a special appearance by one of her favorite characters, Elsa, who sang to Arya and gave her gifts. 

"Luckily she’s stronger than we are, and we were able to get through it because of her," David Costa said.

