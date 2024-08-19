‘My personal angel': Family grieves 3-year-old girl who drowned in Hialeah lake

A trip to the park turned into tragedy for a Miami-Dade family this weekend when a 3-year-old girl drowned in a lake in Hialeah.

The family of Malaysia Dantzler spoke to NBC6 on Monday as they made her funeral arrangements.

"A part of me will forever be gone, but I know that that’s my personal angel now," said the girl's grandmother, Latoya Williams.

Family members have now identified the 3-year-old girl who drowned in a lake at a Hialeah park Saturday.

Dantzler was Williams' only grandchild. She described the little girl as an energetic toddler who was her entire world.

"Malaysia is and always will be my everything," Williams said. "Whether she’s here physically or spiritually, she’s my everything."

On Saturday, the toddler was at a birthday party with her godmother at Amelia Earhart Park when she somehow got away.

Miami-Dade Police said the godmother alerted park rangers that Dantzler was missing and later found her in the water unresponsive. Crews performed CPR on the girl and rushed her to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

"As a family, we’re all probably stuck in that first stage of denial," said her uncle, Nigil Wright. "Has this really happened and is this really something we’re going through?"

Family members said the 3-year-old was non-verbal, and they want part of their message to be the importance of teaching water safety to children with special needs.

While it's unclear how the child got away from her godmother, Wright said it's important for adults to keep watch of kids near water at all times.

"Making sure that you keep your eyes on children regardless if they’re your children," he said. "If you’re responsible for them, it’s your responsibility."

The family will be holding a memorial for Dantzler on Wednesday at the park where it happened. A GoFundMe was created to assist the family.