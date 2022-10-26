Man, 72, Accused of Attempting to Sexually Assault Woman with Dementia in Pompano Beach

A 72-year-old man is accused of trying to molest an elderly woman with Alzheimer’s disease in an assisted living facility where both reside in Pompano Beach.

Guillermo Llanos was arrested Sunday after he was caught trying to remove the woman’s clothing and she started yelling “no” and “stop," an arrest report said. A staff member intervened moments later, investigators said.

Broward Sheriff's Office

According to the arrest report, Llanos knew the woman had dementia, entered her room just before noon, found her in bed, pulled down her underwear and that’s when she called for help.

When questioned, Llanos denied it and said he was trying to help pull up her adult diaper, the report stated.

During their investigation, Broward Sheriff’s detectives said they learned Llanos had been arrested in April 2021 after being caught naked in bed with a mentally disabled 77-year-old woman at an assisted living facility in Boca Raton.

Administrators at that facility said the woman had Alzheimer’s disease and Llanos was diagnosed with schizophrenia, detectives said.

Llanos is charged with sexual battery. Charges of battery on a person over 65 and burglary with assault or battery were added Wednesday.

He remains in the Broward County Jail on bonds totaling $50,000, records show.