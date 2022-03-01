Man, 72, Facing Murder Charge in Pompano Beach Shooting

A 72-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of another man in Pompano Beach over the weekend.

Donald Stephen face one count of murder without premeditation in the Saturday morning shooting, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said Tuesday.

Broward Sheriff's Office

Officials said deputies responded to a shooting call near the 2400 block of Northwest 12th Street around 11:45 a.m. and found a man lying in a pool of blood.

The victim, whose identity wasn't released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses said the victim had been shot by Stephen, who was found in the vicinity of the shooting and taken into custody, officials said.

He was later booked into jail, where he remained held without bond Tuesday, records showed. Attorney information wasn't available.

Officials didn't give a possible motive for the shooting.