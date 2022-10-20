Man, 73, Accused of Video Voyeurism in Dania Beach

A 73-year-old Dania Beach man has been arrested two years after being accused of planting cameras in a woman’s home to record her naked on video.

Felix Quila was jailed Wednesday and charged with two counts of video voyeurism.

According to the arrest report, the woman first noticed a camera in her bedroom closet in 2020 but when she viewed the contents it was blank. Days later, she found another camera in her ceiling fan.

The woman told her mother, but her mother did not want to press charges when they learned the cameras were planted by Quila, the report stated.

The woman eventually informed the Broward Sheriff’s Office in August.

An investigation found several videos on Quila’s cellphone that appeared to show the woman undressing in her room as seen through a hole cut through a wall, detectives said.

Quila remained in the Broward County Jail Thursday on bonds totaling $15,000, records show.