Man, 80, killed 2 then himself in murder-suicide at Pompano Beach retirement community: BSO

In a statement Thursday, officials identified the shooter as 80-year-old James Sheridan

An 80-year-old man apparently shot and killed another man and a woman before turning the gun on himself at a home in a Pompano Beach retirement community, authorities said.

Broward Sheriff’s Office officials said deputies responded to a welfare check call at a home in the Leisureville community near the 300 block of South Golf Boulevard at around 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Deputies found two vehicles in the driveway and a mailbox that was overflowing with mail, officials said.

Three people were found dead in the home with apparent gunshot wounds.

A Broward Sheriff's Office vehicle responds after three people were found dead in a Pompano Beach home on March 19, 2025.
In a statement Thursday, officials identified the shooter as 80-year-old James Sheridan.

Sheridan appeared to have shot the man and woman before shooting himself, officials said.

Authorities haven't released the identities of the two victims, but neighbors told NBC6 a family lived in the home and kept to themselves.

"The neighbors were very quiet people. We saw them coming and going, just a wave. Nobody really knew them. They lived here renting for about a year," neighbor Lauren Goltz said. "These people have been here like a year and they’re like strangers."

The incident remains under investigation.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline or chat live at 988lifeline.org. You can also visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional support.

