Man, 89, helps other elderly South Floridians close the gadget gap

Ask yourself this: Have you heard of someone over the age of 65, complain once or twice about technology always changing? Or maybe, have you heard them complain about how it’s too much for them to learn?

There’s work being done here locally to make sure our elderly population doesn’t feel the gadget gap.

“This is my space, this is my space,” says 89-year-old Bertie McCoullouch as he showcases his upstairs office space.

He’s known as something of a tech pro.

The senior sometimes plays games on his iPad, uses his phone to keep track of medicines or make grocery lists.

It’s what helps to keep his mind and body moving.

He’s a rarity among the typical behaviors seniors pose towards gadgets.

McCoullouch shares the two types of behaviors he notices among his age group,

“There’s a senior who has no idea of technology and phones and so on and they are scared, they do not want to get into that arena, they are the tough ones to bring across. There are those who have their phones, but their phone is to just make a call and to text," he said.

McCoullouch has been trying to bridge the gap for both those groups.

He gives talks like the one he gave earlier this month at NoMi Tech’s Senior Smart Living Panel, as he shared how technology today, pioneered by their generation, can help their future.

“Our generation, it all starts there. And this is not something that they should be afraid of, they should embrace it. It might not have been them, but it all started with our generation those quests to improve what you are doing,” he explains.

According to U.S. Census data, as of July 2024 in Miami-Dade County, more than 17% of people are 65 and older. In Broward County, it's close to 19%.

In Broward County, more than 96% of homes have access to a computer and more than 90% to internet access. In Miami-Dade, close to 96% have computers and 81% have internet.

But so many don’t know how to use it.

“They are afraid of the unknown,” explains Dionne Polite with AARP Florida.

She shares that seniors have a fear of using technology because of the potential fraud or scams that come with it. She adds that the most popular is romance fraud-seniors looking for love, and instead giving away personal information and money to strangers.

According to the Attorney General’s Office, in 2023, Florida’s elders lost more than $63 million dollars because of it.

Back at Bertie’s home, he can be seen in front of a Dell monitor.

“This is dedicated to my business, all of my transactions," he said.

He says he even treads with caution in regards to another fear so many his age also share: online banking.

“I want to let them know that it is safe to do their online banking. Banks provide their firewalls to protect you, they take responsibility for it. Your smartphone alerts you whenever something is happening to your account,” he states.

But seniors are improving in other arenas, specifically with using technology to improve their health, a transition that happened after Covid.

“Many older adults missed their doctors’ appointments, missed seeing their family members and all of that. And if they did not have technology as part of that process, there was a gap,” explains Polite.

She furthers, “And we realized this soon after we got after Covid, was that loneliness and isolation were two major components of diminished health both mentally and physically.”

Which is why there are summits in North Miami, at the South Florida Institute on Aging, and through AARP’s Senior Planet, just to name a few.

The goal with all of these resources is to help guide seniors with tactics, tips and tools to make life easier and help them feel connected.

Polite shares: “It is about older adults feeling as though there is still value in what they do, in what they say, and how they show up.”