Man Accused in Deadly Wilton Manors Hit-and-Run That Killed 3 Children Facing More Charges

Sean Greer, 28, is charged with 28 crimes following hit-and-run crash that killed 3 children and injured 3 more.

By Wayne Roustan

The man accused of killing three children in a hit-and-run in Wilton Manors is facing 28 charges now.

Sean Charles Greer, 28, plowed into six children on a sidewalk and fled the scene after killing two young girls and injuring four other children at about 3 p.m. Dec. 27, according to the arrest report.

On Wednesday, Broward assistant state attorney Ross Wiener added three charges to the 25 Greer was already facing.

One of the three new charges was vehicular homicide for a third child who died months after the crash on Powerline Road.

Kylie Jones, 5, and Andrea Fleming, 6, were pronounced dead at the scene. Laziyah Stukes, 9, died of her injuries July 11. 

Stukes, Draya Fleming, 9; Audre Fleming, 2; and Johnathan Carter, 10, were taken to Broward Health Medical Center with severe injuries at the time.

Wilton Manors Police and the Broward Sheriff’s Office found the damaged 2009 Honda Accord blocks from the crash scene soon after.

Witnesses said the Honda was trying to pass a stopped Broward County Transit bus by driving on the sidewalk where the children were standing.   

Greer confessed to his involvement in the crash, police said.

He now faces 28 charges including three vehicular homicides, reckless driving, leaving the scene of an accident involving death, leaving the scene of an accident involving serious bodily injury, leaving the scene of an accident involving injuries, tampering with evidence, driving without a license causing death and/or serious bodily injuries, and driving with a suspended license, records show.

Greer remains in the Broward County Jail without bond for violating probation for an unrelated burglary.

