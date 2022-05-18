Man Accused in Down Syndrome Custody Battle Behind Bars in Broward

A custody battle involving a 25-year-old man with Down Syndrome has landed a New York man in the Broward County Jail.

Edward Columbus Hubbard, 59, was arrested in Elmira, N.Y., and extradited to Fort Lauderdale to be charged with interfering with the custody of an incompetent person, namely his son, Ihsan Hubbard, court records show.

The United States Marshalls Service Fugitive Task Force and Fort Lauderdale Police worked together to find Ishan Hubbard.

Edward and Ishan Hubbard were seen in a hotel surveillance video with two other men loading up a blue Nissan Kix SUV in Fort Lauderdale in early April.

Police issued a missing person report believing they were driving to New York at the time.

At Edward Hubbard’s first Broward County court appearance Wednesday, assistant state attorney Eric Linder said there was a history of domestic violence against Ishan and his mother.

“When she was trying to get her son back… she was advised by the defendant’s [other] son that they were going to kill [Ishan] and that they were not going to bring him back to his mother,” Linder said.

In 2007, Edward Hubbard was convicted of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and violating a domestic violence injunction, records show.

Broward Circuit Judge Phoebee Francois set his bond at $80,000.