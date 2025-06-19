Miami

Man accused in fatal shooting at Miami homeless encampment booked into Miami-Dade jail

A man arrested in Tampa in connection with a fatal double shooting at a homeless encampment in Miami earlier this month has been extradited to Miami-Dade.

Juan Antonio Vera, 60, was booked into the Miami-Dade jail Wednesday on first-degree murder and first-degree attempted murder charges, records show.

The shooting happened June 4 at an encampment by the railroad tracks across the street from the Brightline station, between Northwest 6th and 8th Street in Downtown Miami.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man dead and a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. She was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital for treatment.

The man who died was later identified as Abran Cumba.

During their investigation, officers traced Vera to Hillsborough County and notified the sheriff's office, who took him into custody.

Vera is being held without bond and is expected to make his first appearance before a Miami-Dade judge on Friday.

