Man accused in fatal Sunrise double stabbing pleads not guilty

Jackson Julian Sagesse, 21, was charged with one count of premeditated murder and one count of attempted felony murder

By Julia Bagg

A man accused in a deadly double stabbing in Sunrise pled not guilty during his court appearance on Tuesday.

Jackson Julian Sagesse, 21, was charged with one count of premeditated murder and one count of attempted felony murder.

NBC6 cameras captured Sagesse wearing chains and stripes as he sat silently in Judge Edward Merrigan's courtroom.

His defense attorney stood next to the prosecutor and informed the judge of his not-guilty plea.

Sagesse is accused of stabbing 27-year-old Hailey Hosford to death at a Sunrise apartment complex parking lot in the middle of the night.

He's also accused of attacking a man who survived.

Detectives said they tracked down Sagesse at his apartment at the retreat at Sawgrass Village and found him carrying a knife that matched the one used to kill Hosford.

According to an arrest report, he confessed to the killing and repeatedly said he did it in "Self-defense."

At a memorial service earlier in June, Hosford's mother shared this memory of her daughter:

"Hailey was love and she was my baby, and I will miss her dearly."

Sagesse is now due back in Judge Merrigan's courtroom for a pre-trial hearing on Aug. 27th.

