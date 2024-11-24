Man accused in intense police chase appears in court, facing dozens of charges

A man is facing nearly three dozen charges after he allegedly tried to escape law enforcement officers after two traffic stops last week in Miami-Dade.

According to the arrest report, the Homeland Security Bureau Priority Response Team pulled over 41-year-old Kevin Prater Wednesday as part of an ongoing investigation on West 56th Street near the Palmetto Expressway.

Prater refused officers' orders to exit his vehicle and drove off, according to police.

Miami-Dade Corrections Booking photo of Kevin Prater

Officers conducted a second stop on Southwest 41st Street near Southwest 72nd Avenue. That's when they say Prater backed into a police vehicle before he drove towards officers.

Not only did he crash into police vehicles, but another car before he was taken into custody, police said.

Video posted by Only in Dade showed multiple officers surrounding the truck with weapons drawn as it crashed. A man is seen trying to get out of the passenger seat of the truck and succeeds as the truck keeps moving.

Prater remains behind bars, awaiting a bond to be set by a judge.

Records showed Prater was on probation for a 2023 burglary case. He was also wanted in an aggravated stalking, cyber intimidation and written threats case from last month.

He faces multiple other charges in the chase including fleeing and eluding, reckless driving, aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.