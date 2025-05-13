Man accused of abandoning car with child inside after police chase in Miramar

A man in Miramar is accused of leading police on a brief chase over the weekend – and when he ran away from officers, he allegedly left his 3-year-old in the car.

Va’shawn Days was charged with one count of fleeing and attempting to elude law enforcement and desertion of a child, which was later modified to neglect of a child.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

According to an arrest form, on Sunday, an officer first spotted the 27-year-old in a red BMW near 67th Street and Miramar Parkway. The tag was registered to another car, so the officer did a traffic stop along Arcadia Drive and Granada Boulevard in Miramar.

Days stopped at first — but then sped off.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The officer was then able to pull him over a few blocks away. As he was getting handcuffed, he ran away again— this time on foot. That’s when he is accused of leaving his child in the backseat of his car with the engine off.

After a 30-minute chase, Days was finally arrested, but this isn’t his first time he’s been in trouble. He had already gone to state prison for eluding law enforcement, among other charges.

A judge found probable cause on these charges.

Days is being held without bond as a habitual offender for driving with a revoked license, which is a felony.