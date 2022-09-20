Man Accused of Armed Threats in Broward After Sister Evicted

A 33-year-old Fort Lauderdale man is accused of repeatedly threatening a couple of cousins at gunpoint after his sister was evicted from their home.

Carlin Daronte Jacobs allegedly confronted the pair about 1 p.m. Sept. 12 outside their home in the 2600 block of Northwest 14 Street.

Broward Sheriff's Office

According to the arrest report, Jacobs drove up in a Dodge Journey, got out, pulled a black and purple 9mm handgun from his pocket and said he would protect his family.

His cousins said they had enough of arguing with Jacobs’ sister and kicked her out days earlier, the report stated.

Jacobs drove off but came back about 11 p.m. the next day with the gun, paced back and forth in front of the couple without saying a word, then drove off. However, he returned two hours later with the gun in his pocket and pulled the hair of his female cousin before driving off again, investigators said.

She called 911 about 2 p.m. Sept. 14 to say Jacobs was back “banging at her door.” When deputies arrived, they said they found him in the Dodge with other passengers parked in front of the house.

During questioning, Jacobs denied threatening his cousins and said the gun found in the SUV’s glove box belonged to a woman in the Dodge with him. She admitted the gun was hers, but she thought it was at home, investigators said.

Jacobs was arrested and charged with four counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, displaying a firearm in public and driving with a revoked license, records show.

He was released from the Broward County Jail Saturday on bonds totaling $11,125.