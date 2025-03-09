Crime and Courts

Man accused of assaulting woman in Pinecrest arrested: Police

Pinecrest Police said Michael Angelo Figueroa-Hernandez was found at a hospital in Palm Beach County and was taken into custody with the help of the Atlantis Police Department

A man accused of assaulting a woman in broad daylight in Pinecrest was arrested on Sunday, police said.

Pinecrest Police said Michael Angelo Figueroa-Hernandez was found at a hospital in Palm Beach County and was taken into custody with the help of the Atlantis Police Department.

According to police, the victim was walking in the 13000 block of Southwest 69th Court on March 3 in the morning when she was grabbed from behind by a suspect and was touched inappropriately.

As she was being attacked, the victim cried out for help and was then released by the suspect who fled the scene.

Following the attack, police released a photo of Figueroa-Hernandez, who they said was riding a light blue bicycle and was carrying a purple bag with a shoulder strap.

After the incident happened, Figueroa-Hernandez abandoned his bicycle near Southwest 138th Street and 77th Avenue.

Figueroa-Hernandez was transported to the Palm Beach County Jail.

