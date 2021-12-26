Man Accused of Attacking 3-Year-Old Refused to See Bond Court Judge

The man police say was caught on camera punching a three-year-old at a pharmacy in Allapattah refused to go before a judge for bond Sunday.

Police have identified the man as Marvin Green. He remains behind bars while the family of the three-year-old await justice for what appears to be a random beating.

Miami Police

“Marvin Green refused to go,” could be heard on Bond Court video.

Green, who police say is a 27-year-old homeless man, is known to law enforcement, but not to the mother of the three-year-old boy who police say was punched in the back of the head by Green, it caused internal bleeding.

The incident was all captured on camera at 2 p.m. on December 13 at the Walgreens located at 1695 Northwest 20th Street in Allapattah.

You can see the three-year-old, who has been identified as Samuel, standing with his mother when the suspect walks up and hits him - then takes off without any explanation.

Green was arrested on Friday charged with aggravated child abuse and possession of a stolen firearm. He was also charged on a warrant in Miami-Dade County for criminal mischief.

Samuel is now home recovering, thanks to help from Miami police who surprised him with a special visit to drop off presents.

Taking a pause from their investigation.

Our Assaults Unit decided to go above and beyond their call of duty to help bring a little joy to Samuel by delivering gifts / a tour of our SlingShot.



We are very proud of our detectives for this compassionate act and all that they do. pic.twitter.com/lZcH84Sbze — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) December 24, 2021

According to court documents Green has three prior felony convictions, including abuse of an elderly, disabled adult.