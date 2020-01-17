Fort Lauderdale

Man Accused of Attacking Police Officer in Fort Lauderdale

Marcelas Jones, 29, arrested on multiple charges Thursday

NBCUniversal, Inc.

A man is facing charges after authorities say he attacked a police officer in Fort Lauderdale.

Marcelas Jones, 29, was arrested Thursday on charges including aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting an officer with violence, resisting an officer without violence, and leaving the scene of a crash involving damage to property, Broward County jail records showed.

Police haven't released details of what led to Jones' arrest, but during a bond court appearance Friday, a prosecutor said he strangled the arresting officer.

Local

MLK Day 2020 4 hours ago

Miami-Dade, Broward Holding Various Events Honoring MLK on Monday

Florida 1 hour ago

Teacher Prescribed Medical Marijuana for PTSD From Military Duty Could be Fired

Jones' public defender requested a low bond, saying Jones is currently homeless and lives in his car.

Judge Corey Amanda Cawthon set the bond at more than $25,000.

"We're dealing with some very serious allegations here," Cawthon said.

This article tagged under:

Fort Lauderdale
News Local US & World Decision 2020 Weather Weather alerts Video Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat The Scene Traffic Sports Community Making A Difference Voices With Jawan Strader NBC 6 Pride TV Listings
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us