Man Accused of Attacking Police Officer in Fort Lauderdale

A man is facing charges after authorities say he attacked a police officer in Fort Lauderdale.

Marcelas Jones, 29, was arrested Thursday on charges including aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting an officer with violence, resisting an officer without violence, and leaving the scene of a crash involving damage to property, Broward County jail records showed.

Police haven't released details of what led to Jones' arrest, but during a bond court appearance Friday, a prosecutor said he strangled the arresting officer.

Jones' public defender requested a low bond, saying Jones is currently homeless and lives in his car.

Judge Corey Amanda Cawthon set the bond at more than $25,000.

"We're dealing with some very serious allegations here," Cawthon said.