Man Accused of Attacking Rubio Supporter Ordered to Stay in Jail

As a volunteer for Sen. Marco Rubio's campaign recovers in a hospital after being brutally attacked over the weekend, his alleged attacker went in front of a judge Tuesday.

Javier Lopez, 22, will remain behind bars after violating probation when he allegedly attacked 27-year-old Christopher Monzon on Sunday in Hialeah.

Hialeah Police said Monzon was passing out fliers, supposedly for Republican candidates like Rubio, when Lopez confronted him.

Sgt. Jose Torres, a spokesperson for the Hialeah Police Department, said Monzon sustained bruising to the face and laceration to the eyes.

Monzon's father told NBC 6 that his son is still recovering in a hospital as of Tuesday.

After the attack, Rubio tweeted out photos of Monzon and alleged that Lopez told Monzon that Republicans weren’t allowed in the neighborhood.

Last night one of our canvassers wearing my T-shirt and a Desantis hat was brutally attacked by 4 animals who told him Republicans weren’t allowed in their neighborhood in #Hialeah #Florida



He suffered internal bleeding, a broken jaw & will need facial reconstructive surgery pic.twitter.com/36QpbySg58 — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) October 24, 2022

On Tuesday, the senator backed off from that narrative. His campaign declined to comment on this incident any further.

"He made it sound as if there was some innocent volunteer walking around who got beaten up for his political views," said Marc Caputo, an NBC News national political reporter. "But when you talk to Hialeah Police, the story doesn’t come to bear."

Caputo highlighted that Hialeah Police isn’t calling this a politically motivated attack.

"That’s part of the problem with Twitter, that’s part of what makes it special," he said. "But sometimes what makes it special makes it pretty inaccurate.”

Video from 2017 shows Monzon being arrested as he held a Confederate flag outside of a Hollywood commission meeting during a vote to remove Confederate generals from city streets. Monzon was then put on probation.

Lopez, who is no stranger to the law, is already on a five-year probation from a 2018 incident. His criminal record includes armed burglary, grand theft and multiple probabtion violations.

"He ran into some bad dude with a violent past who beat him up," Caputo said. "Exactly why, we don’t know.”

Lopez will be back in court on Nov. 14.