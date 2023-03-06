Man Accused of Attempted Kidnapping, Sex Battery in Incidents in Miami and Miami Beach

A man is facing attempted kidnapping and attempted sexual battery charges in connection with two separate incidents in Miami and Miami Beach, authorities said.

Camilo Andres Pedraza, 34, was arrested Saturday on two counts of attempted kidnapping and one count of attempted sexual battery, Miami-Dade jail records showed.

Miami-Dade Corrections Camilo Andres Pedraza

The first alleged incident happened back on Nov. 2 as a woman who was walking in the 2200 block of Southwest 24th Street, an arrest report said.

According to the report, Pedraza ran up to her from behind, grabbed her by the waist and tried to pick her up.

The woman started screaming which alerted a nearby resident who came out to see what was happening, the report said.

Pedraza let the woman go and ran from the scene, the report said.

Surveillance footage showed Pedraza show up in a black Toyota Corolla and approach the victim, the report said.

Cellphone data also placed Pedraza in the area at the time of the alleged attack, the report said.

The second alleged incident happened the night of Feb. 17 in Miami Beach.

According to an arrest report, the victim said she and a witness were walking eastbound on the Venetian Causeway when she stopped at the corner of East Dilido Drive to put on a jacket.

She said seconds later, a man grabbed her from behind, picked her up and took a step backwards, the report said.

The woman started to scream and the man released her, but then he started fondling her, the report said.

She was able to push him away, and he fled while the woman and witness ran to a nearby home to ask for help, the report said.

Detectives later identified Pedraza as a suspect in the attack, and he was taken into custody on Friday, the report said.

Investigators quickly realized Pedraza was a suspect in both cases after it was determined the suspect in both cases drove the same Corolla and committed the attacks in a similar manner, the report said.

Pedraza was booked into the Miami-Dade jail, where he was being hed on an immigration hold. Attorney information wasn't available.