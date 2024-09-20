Crime and Courts

Man accused of beating victim, using homophobic slurs on South Beach

Junior Rafael Arias, 22, was ordered to remain in jail on charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon with a hate crime enhancement and resisting an officer without violence, court records show.

A Miami man was arrested this week after police say he brutally beat another man on Miami Beach, called him homophobic slurs and threatened to kill him.

Junior Rafael Arias, 22, was ordered to remain in jail on charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon with a hate crime enhancement and resisting an officer without violence, court records show.

The attack happened Wednesday morning when the victim was going for a swim on South Beach. While attempting to change into his swimwear under a beach umbrella tent, Arias approached him aggressively and told him to leave, according to an arrest report.

The victim refused, and the two got into an argument and eventually a physical altercation. Arias allegedly hit the victim with a wooden stick on his thighs, calling him homophobic slurs and telling him, "I will kill you (expletive)."

The victim tried defending himself with a beach umbrella pole, but Arias ended up beating him with the pole until the victim was able to run away, the arrest report said.

The victim, covered in blood, tracked down police officers, and they were able to locate Arias on the beach.

After Arias was handcuffed, police say he was "extremely uncooperative" with detectives and did not want to answer any questions.

Miami Beach City Commissioner Alex Fernandez appeared in Arias' bond court hearing on Thursday, calling for justice for the LGBTQ community.

"This is nothing short of hate and violence ... I only ask you for that justice," he said.

Arias, who is homeless and has a violent criminal history, had been out on felony bond for an unrelated case. He was appointed a public defender in court.

