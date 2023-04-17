Man Accused of Biting Officers, Claiming He has HIV at Miami Beach Pride Parade

A man is facing charges after police said he allegedly bit two officers and told them he's HIV positive while making hateful comments during the Miami Beach Pride Parade.

Christopher McGuckin, 30, was arrested Sunday on charges of battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting an officer with and without violence, and giving a false name after arrest, an arrest report said.

Miami-Dade Corrections Christopher McGuckin

According to police, the officers were part of a protective detail for Florida Rep. Fabian Basabe.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

The Republican Basabe, who had voted in favor of the state's new 6-week abortion ban and the Parental Rights in Education law - dubbed "Don't Say Gay" by activists - had been met with large protest by the crowd at the parade.

According to the arrest report, McGuckin had been directing comments to the crowd, then began making comments to Basabe and the officers.

At one point, McGuckin began fighting and battering officers, biting one in the leg and another in the arm, the report said.

He continued to make hateful comments that were derogatory and violent, the report said.

"This was an unprovoked attack which based on the subject's hateful comments was motivated by his hatred for the LGBTQ community," the report said.

Once he was in custody, McGuckin told the officers he's HIV positive and "you all will die and go to hell," the report said.

McGuckin was booked into jail and later appeared in court, where he was given a $16,000 bond. Attorney information wasn't available.