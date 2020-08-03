Man Accused of Brickell Key Shooting Appears in Court

Over the weekend, Miami police officers arrested a man they say was responsible for shooting another man inside his high-rise condominium building in Brickell Key.

Franco Rainuzzo, 27, was arrested on Saturday and now faces charges of attempted premeditated murder. Detectives say Rainuzzo went to the victim’s apartment in Brickell Key and shot him in the doorway last Thursday.

An arrest report says officers found the victim bleeding profusely inside his apartment and found bullet casings nearby. The victim had been shot four times at the Isola Building.

Detectives say there were several eyewitnesses.

Detectives reviewed surveillance video from the time of the shooting and say they saw the defendant driving an SUV. The officers then found the abandoned vehicle on North Miami Avenue hours later.

“Nowhere in the arrest affidavit does it say that anyone saw my client inside of that vehicle”, said Rainuzzo’s defense attorney during the bond hearing.

Detectives are still investigating the motive and say the victim and Rainuzzo know each other.

The victim was listed in critical condition at the time of the shooting and has since had surgery. The bond court judge is holding Rainuzzo without a bond pending his trial.