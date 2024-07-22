Man accused of stabbing teen 18 times at Miami airport denied bond

A man accused in the brutal stabbing of a teen boy at Miami International Airport on Sunday was denied bond in court on Monday.

The alleged stabber, identified as 29-year-old Alexander Love, is charged with attempted first degree murder and attempted premeditated murder, according to an arrest report.

A 17-year-old boy was on the floor, having a meal, when Love attacked him with a long, butcher knife, the report stated. The victim was stabbed about 18 times on his arms, shoulders, neck, face, head and legs.

Love then allegedly tried to push the teen over a fourth floor safety retaining glass, but the victim was able to free himself and run down a staircase to the third floor – where he received medical assistance, police confirmed.

The 17-year-old victim was rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center where he underwent emergency surgery, the report stated. His current condition is unclear.

Love was placed into custody by Customs and Border Patrol shortly after the attack. During an interview, Love claimed he became briefly acquainted with the teen at the airport, the report stated.

He also told investigators that he was possibly drugged and that someone inserted an unknown object in his rectum.

Love added that he was unsure if the teen was to blame, but made a statement indicating that he needed to hurt whoever hurt him, the report stated. Love claimed this prompted him to purchase the butcher knife at a nearby Target store.

In bond court on Monday, the judge denied Love bond and ordered for him to have no contact with the 17-year-old victim.