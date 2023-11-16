Man accused of buying teen alcohol, raping her in Miami Beach

A South Florida man is in jail after he allegedly bought a 14-year-old girl alcohol and raped her inside the bathroom of a Miami Beach Starbucks.

Police said in an arrest report that Dumond Chataigne, 30, faces charges of lewd and lascivious battery on a child, lewd and lascivious molestation on a child and contributing to delinquency/dependency of a child in the Nov. 8 incident.

According to police, the victim met with Chataigne at a McDonald's and gave him $20 to buy alcohol for her. He purchased a bottle of vodka from Walgreens, which the victim later consumed back at the McDonald's bathroom, police said. She told police she "felt drunk and as if everything was spinning."

Miami-Dade Corrections Dumond Chataigne

The victim later rode on the suspect's scooter to use the bathroom at a Starbucks on Lincoln Road, police said. Chataigne allegedly followed her to the bathroom, where he touched her inappropriately, forced her to perform sex acts on him, and raped her.

Two weeks before the incident, Chataigne had allegedly approached the victim at the same McDonald's and offered her $10 for her phone number, police said. She gave it to him, and he texted her, but she never replied. The victim's friends also told police that they've seen Chataigne in the past, and he is known to be a "creep" who makes sexual innuendos to middle and high school students.

Chataigne was later identified as the suspect in a photographic lineup and was arrested on Wednesday. He was also seen in surveillance footage from Walgreens and Starbucks.

He appeared in bond court Thursday, where his bond was set at $76,000.