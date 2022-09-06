Man Accused of Deadly Wrong-Way Palmetto Crash Sent Back to Jail

The man accused of causing a wrong-way crash that took five young lives last month on the Palmetto Expressway will stay in jail.

The victims' families applauded in a courtroom Tuesday as a judge ruled that Maiky Simeon, 30, will go from house arrest to Miami-Dade County jail.

"We really are thankful that justice is being served," said Adalver Avila, one of the victim's uncles. "At least this individual shouldn’t be out there."

Funeral services were held Thursday for the victims who were killed in a wrong-way crash on the Palmetto Expressway over the weekend. NBC 6's Ryan Nelson reports

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The crash happened in the early morning hours of Aug. 23 on the Palmetto Expressway near NW 57th Avenue. Five people — Briana Pacalagua, Daniela Marcano, Giancarlos Arias, Valeria Pena, and Valeria Caceres — all in their late teens, were killed. They were driving back from Arias' going-away party that night.

Simeon was the only survivor. He was hospitalized shortly after the crash and was in a wheelchair Tuesday while in court.

During the hearing, a Florida Highway Patrol corporal testified how Simeon’s blood alcohol level was .15, almost double the legal limit. Simeon was also driving 80 mph when the crash happened, going east in the westbound lanes.

His five vehicular homicide charges are now expected to be upgraded to DUI manslaughter.

Previously, a judge set a $50,000 bond for Simeon, so he’s been at home on house arrest. His attorney tried to keep him out of jail.