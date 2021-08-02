Crime and Courts

Man Accused of Driving Into Group of Cyclists That Included Children in Miami-Dade

54-year-old Jean Rene is facing multiple charges, including leaving the scene of a crash 

By Marcine Joseph

NBC Universal, Inc.

A man is facing charges after authorities say he ran over a large group of cyclists that included children in Miami-Dade over the weekend.

Witnesses say they saw Jean Rene drive his car into a group of 80 cyclists.

“She had to jump off her bicycle, her bicycle was dragged 10 streets by a man who did not care if she lived or died. We saw one of our members airlifted to a hospital," a witness described in a bond court hearing the moment he saw a fellow cyclist struck by an SUV.

In surveillance video from Franco Auto Parts, a black SUV is seen making a sharp right, then cyclists started following the car. 

Police say 54-year-old Rene was behind the wheel of the car.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

According to an arrest report, on Sunday around 1 p.m., Rene crashed into a car near Northwest 27th Avenue and 106 Street, right next to Miami Dade North Campus. 

After crashing, police say Rene tried to drive away but ended up hitting a cyclist and taking off. 

Local

Spirit Airlines 18 mins ago

Spirit Cancels Half Its Flights Tuesday as Travel Disruptions Continue for Third Straight Day

BEN & JERRY'S 5 hours ago

Florida May Drop Ben & Jerry's Parent Over Israel Boycott

Another witness told the judge that children could have also been hurt in all of this. 

“He drove his car in the direction towards the children, in attempt to hit them,” a witness said.

The cyclists are a part of “Break the Cycle,” an organization that teaches children how to bike ride and focuses on building an urban cycling community.

They say even though the children were not physically hurt, they were emotionally affected. 

"So we have children who have not been able to sleep, your honor, who have been crying hysterically, and children who are extremely traumatized," said a woman in the bond court hearing.

Break the Cycle released this statement, "(Sunday), the Break the Cycle family and its youth cyclists in-training experienced a traumatic incident where a reckless driver plowed into the group of cyclists seriously injuring one. This act was and is reprehensible and this individual must be held accountable for his reckless and intentional disregard for human life and safety. While we remain prayerful for the speedy recovery of our fellow cyclist, we ask that the community remain vigilant. This, now more than ever, is a moment that safety for all cyclists must become a priority for our community because our lives and the safety of our cyclist, especially our youth, depends on it."

Hours later police found and arrested Rene in Opa-locka.

This article tagged under:

Crime and Courtshit-and-run
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us