Man accused of drugging and raping 11-year-old girl in Dolphin Mall family restroom: Police

David Rivero, 33, was arrested Monday on a charge of sexual battery on a minor by an adult, an arrest report said

A man was arrested after police said he allegedly gave an 11-year-old girl an edible and raped her inside a family restroom at Dolphin Mall.

David Rivero, 33, was arrested Monday on a charge of sexual battery on a minor by an adult, an arrest report said.

The alleged incident happened Dec. 10 at the mall on Northwest 12th Street in Sweetwater.

According to the report, the girl told her mother she'd been raped by a stranger at the mall.

She said Rivero had given her a "marijuana gummy" then took her to a family restroom where he raped her, the report said.

The girl was taken to a local hospital and made the same statement to a doctor, the report said.

Surveillance video from the mall also showed Rivero and the girl entering and exiting the family restroom, the report said.

Rivero was booked into jail, where he remained held without bond, records showed. Attorney information wasn't available.

