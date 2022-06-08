Man Accused of Exposing Himself to Teen Girl at Pembroke Pines Bus Stop

A man is facing charges after police said he exposed himself to a 16-year-old girl at a Pembroke Pines bus stop.

Luis Enrique Rodriguez, 25, is facing a charge of exposure of sexual organs, Pembroke Pines Police officials said Wednesday.

The alleged incident happened just before 8:30 a.m. Tuesday at a bus stop in the 10500 block of Johnson Street.

25-year-old Luis Enrique Rodriguez of Plantation has been arrested after he exposed himself to a 16-year-old girl yesterday (6/7/22). PPPD detectives identified him & safely took him into custody early this morning.



MEDIA RELEASE ➡️ https://t.co/uUw5Oyv13H pic.twitter.com/rVY3r2vPTM — Pembroke Pines PD (@PPinesPD) June 8, 2022

Police said the teen was sitting at the bus stop when a car pulled up and Rodriguez got out and began exposing himself to the girl.

The girl used her phone to record Rodriguez, who returned to his car and fled the scene, police said.

The teen was able to give police a detailed description of the suspect and his vehicle, and detectives were able to track him down, officials said.

Rodriguez was arrested at his home in Plantation early Wednesday and he was booked into jail. Attorney information wasn't available.