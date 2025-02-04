Man accused of fatally shooting fellow customer in Miramar Walgreens in court

A man accused of fatally shooting another customer during an argument in a Walgreens store in Miramar made his first court appearance Tuesday.

Jaime Lenard Taylor, 28, is facing a murder charge in the Monday morning shooting that killed 27-year-old Anthony Souvenir.

Taylor made his first appearance before a judge Tuesday morning, who ordered him held without bond and appointed him a public defender.

Broward Sheriff's Office Jaime Lenard Taylor

Miramar Police officials said Taylor and Souvenir were inside the Walgreens at Miramar Boulevard and Palm Avenue when they got into some sort of argument.

Taylor pulled out a gun and shot Souvenir, who was rushed to a local hospital where he died from his injuries, police said.

Officials didn't say what the argument was about but said the two men didn't know each other.

Customers were inside at the time of the shooting but there were no other injuries.

The Walgreens remained closed Tuesday morning, with the gate pulled down and a window that was hit by a bullet boarded up.