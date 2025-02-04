Miramar

Man accused of fatally shooting fellow customer in Miramar Walgreens in court

Jaime Lenard Taylor, 28, is facing a murder charge in the Monday morning shooting that killed 27-year-old Anthony Souvenir

By Kim Wynne

NBC Universal, Inc.

A man accused of fatally shooting another customer during an argument in a Walgreens store in Miramar made his first court appearance Tuesday.

Jaime Lenard Taylor, 28, is facing a murder charge in the Monday morning shooting that killed 27-year-old Anthony Souvenir.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Taylor made his first appearance before a judge Tuesday morning, who ordered him held without bond and appointed him a public defender.

Jaime Lenard Taylor
Broward Sheriff's Office
Jaime Lenard Taylor

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Miramar Police officials said Taylor and Souvenir were inside the Walgreens at Miramar Boulevard and Palm Avenue when they got into some sort of argument.

Taylor pulled out a gun and shot Souvenir, who was rushed to a local hospital where he died from his injuries, police said.

Officials didn't say what the argument was about but said the two men didn't know each other.

Local

6 to Know 4 hours ago

6 to Know – Top stories of the day

Trump Administration 6 mins ago

First military flights to send migrants to Guantanamo Bay departing: White House

Customers were inside at the time of the shooting but there were no other injuries.

The Walgreens remained closed Tuesday morning, with the gate pulled down and a window that was hit by a bullet boarded up.

This article tagged under:

Miramar
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us