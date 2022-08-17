Man Accused of Fatally Stabbing Co-Worker at Dania Beach Home

A man is facing a murder charge after detectives said he fatally stabbed his co-worker at a Dania Beach home last month.

Jake Kristain Varian Braves, also known as Jay Smith, is facing a premeditated murder charge in the killing of 44-year-old Hector Armando Alcaraz Rodriguez, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said Wednesday.

Broward Sheriff's Office

The stabbing happened July 2 at Rodriguez's home in the 200 block of Southeast 6th Street. Deputies found Rodriguez's body inside the home the next morning.

On Aug. 12, detectives responded to reports of a person loitering on South Federal Highway in Dania Beach and took Braves into custody.

Braves, 20, was initially arrested for loitering and providing a false identification to law enforcement but when he was interviewed by detectives, it was revealed that Braves and Rodriguez had been co-workers, officials said.

When Braves was arrested, he had some of Rodriguez’s property believed taken after the murder, and Braves’ DNA matched DNA recovered from the victim, authorities said.

Braves was booked into jail where he remained held without bond Wednesday, records showed. Attorney information wasn't available.